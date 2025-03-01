Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview on Friday said he won't apologise for an extraordinary clash with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in the day.

The United States on Friday (Feb 28) announced the approval of the sale of more than $3 billion in munitions, bulldozers and related equipment to Israel, which used American-made weapons to devastating effect in densely populated Gaza.

Zelensky refuses to apologise after White House clash: 'Not sure that we did something bad'

Trump administration approves $3 billion in pending arms sales to Israel

Pope suffers 'isolated episode of bronchospasm' in hospital, 'not out of danger'

The Vatican said on Friday that Pope Francis suffered a breathing "crisis" which caused him to vomit but he was given air and responded well.

Uttarakhand Avalanche: CM Dhami monitors situation, Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday (Mar 1) that the authorities are racing against the time to rescue Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were still trapped following the avalanche.

WATCH | Eight Pakistani illegal migrants deported from US: Islamabad