Morning news brief: Zelensky says Donbas 'completely destroyed', Chechen leader exclusive interview, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the industrial Donbas region has been "completely destroyed". North Korea claims to be achieving "good results" to tackle Covid cases. Also read the exclusive interview of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

As G7, US look to help Ukraine with aid, President Zelensky says Donbas region completely destroyed

With the G7 and the US looking to support Ukraine through aid, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that the industrial Donbas region has been ‘completely destroyed’ by the Russian forces, media reports said.

Even as Covid outbreak worsens, North Korea claims to achieve 'good results'

In fight against coronavirus, North Korea claims to be achieving "good results", the state media KCNA said on Friday. This comes as more than 2 million people of the country have witnessed fever symptoms in the first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak of the nation.

‘Partygate’: UK PM Boris Johnson to not receive further fines as Met finishes probe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not receive further fines for the lockdown-breaching parties, British media reported after the Metropolitan (Met) police finished their probe into such gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic.

Canada to axe 5G gear of Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, say reports

The Huawei Technologies has hit headlines again. But this time, it is not good news for the Chinese company as it is going to be banned officially by government of Canada from its next-generation mobile networks, media reports said.

In exclusive interview to WION, Chechen leader says Russian operation’s end depends on Ukrainian govt

Even as Russia continues to pound Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in an exclusive interview to WION, said the end of the special military operation depends on the government of Ukraine.

Gravitas: Is Pakistan attempting an Israel outreach?

A Pakistani American delegation travelled to Israel last week. The purpose of the visit was to promote "Israel-Pakistan ties". Pakistan doesn't have diplomatic ties with Israel. Is Islamabad attempting an outreach?