As G7, US look to help Ukraine with aid, President Zelensky says Donbas region completely destroyed

With the G7 and the US looking to support Ukraine through aid, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that the industrial Donbas region has been ‘completely destroyed’ by the Russian forces, media reports said. The leader also accused Russia of carrying out senseless bombardments in its offensive. In a late-night video address, Zelensky said, "It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration.”

Around 12 people were killed in brutal and absolutely senseless bombardment of Severodonetsk on Thursday. “(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed. This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible, to destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible," the president added.

This comes as the Group of Seven has agreed to provide Ukraine with $18.4 billion to help pay its bills on Thursday. These funds would speed up victory for the nation, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

At the G7 finance leaders' meeting in Germany, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters, "The message was, 'We stand behind Ukraine. We're going to pull together with the resources that they need to get through this.'"

The US Senate has also sent a USD 40 billion Ukraine package, which was approved with an 86-11 vote, for final congressional approval on Thursday. It will provide economic, military and food aid to Ukraine and other US allies.

In a written statement, Biden said, "I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom."

