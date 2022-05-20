In exclusive interview to WION, Chechen leader says Russian operation’s end depends on Ukrainian govt

Even as Russia continues to pound Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in an exclusive interview to WION, said the end of the special military operation depends on the government of Ukraine. The leader also said that Ukraine has been orchestrating killings of thousands of people. “Even in school books, we have found some agitating material. Ukraine was preparing for some awful things. It was not just in Ukraine but for the whole world. That is the reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin went for the special military action,” said the Chechen leader.

When asked when the war will end, Kadyrov said, “The end of the operation depends on the government of Ukraine. If it accepts the terms, the operation would end. It has been going on for two to three months now.”

Over the allegations of the war crimes levelled against Russia, he said, “I have never heard of any single act of war crime from any general. We are trying to avoid losses. Of course, they will say that. This is why the military operation is taking so long. They are very good at making fake videos. These are lies.”

On the India's stand over the conflict, the Chechen leader, said, “India has its own independent position and we are thankful to them for that. This will strengthen the economic and political relationship between India and Russia.”

(With inputs from agencies)