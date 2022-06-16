Morning news brief: WHO probes if monkeypox can be sexually transmitted, Gates not a fan of crypto and more

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating allegations that the monkeypox virus is present in the semen of patients, with the goal of determining if the disease may be transferred sexually, according to a WHO official.

In recent days, scientists in Italy and Germany discovered viral DNA in the sperm of a small number of monkeypox patients, including a lab-tested sample that revealed the virus found in the sperm of a single patient was capable of infecting and multiplying in another person.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates not a fan of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, prefers old investment options

Although cryptocurrencies and NFTs have witnessed immense growth in recent years, several people are still not fans of these new technology-based properties. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is among this lot. At a TechCrunch conference, Gates said, “These digital asset trends are 100% based on greater fool theory."

Pak government raises fuel prices again; petrol, diesel at new high

Amid rising inflation, the Pakistan government on Wednesday hiked petrol prices by another Rs 24 per litre. Petrol will now cost Rs 233.89 per litre and diesel is set to cost Rs 263.31 after it was raised by Rs16.31.

