Morning news brief: US warns Russia, Kremlin buying weapons from China and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The Pentagon reiterated its commitment to NATO, despite Russia's continued destabilisation of eastern Europe. While US forces will not be fighting in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that the US will remain committed to its NATO allies.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Pentagon says 'armed attack on one, attack on all' if Russian forces strike in Poland

The remarks come after Russian soldiers stormed a military post in western Ukraine near the Polish border on Sunday, killing at least 35 people and destroying the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC) in Yavoriv.

Russia seeking military assistance from China for Ukraine invasion: Report

According to New York Times, the US official has however not disclosed what type of weapon has been requested.The US newspaper, quoting the official, also claimed that Kremlin has asked China for economic assistance in the wake of sanctions imposed by the West.

'Scratchy throat': Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama tested positive for mild coronavirus while tweeting that he suffered from "scratchy throat for a couple of days". The daily coronavirus cases in the US has dropped dramatically with 35,000 COVID-19 cases per day recorded in mid-March compared to 810,000 cases per day in January.

Watch | Bright Tulip & Roses in a warzone: Most people have fled from Mykolaiv in Ukraine

Watch | The US threatens China over sanctions ahead of crucial talks in Rome