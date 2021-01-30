Morning news brief: US underlines India's importance, EU backtracks on export control, and more

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoker with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Blinken called India a pre-eminent partner in the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, European Union has backtracked from its earlier stance of restricting COVID vaccine exporft to Northern Ireland. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Blinken highlights India's role as a pre-eminent partner in the Indo-Pacific





It was Blinken's first telephonic conversation with Jaishankar after he assumed the charge of the top American diplomat early this week

EU backtracks on restrictions on COVID vaccine export to Northern Ireland





Export restrictions to Northern Ireland were being mulled in order to address the vaccine shortage in the continent

Thousands protest in Poland as abortion law comes into effect





Protesters have defied coronavirus restrictions and sub-zero temperatures to rally after the controversial judgement was given legal force on Wednesday

Biden speaks to Putin, calls for Alexei Navalny's release