Morning news brief: US takes down Houthi drone in Red Sea; Russian presidential polls, and more

The US military on Sunday (Mar 17) shot down a drone reportedly launched by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that there were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the area. Meanwhile, presidential polls in Russia have entered the third and final day, with Ukraine stepping up attacks inside Russia. Citing local Russian officials, a report by the news agency Reuters said that Ukrainian forces continued their strikes on Russian regions along the Ukraine border. Ongoing manhunt in Philadelphia had ended after authorities launched an operation Saturday morning following the death of three people in two shooting incidents.

The United States military on Sunday (March 17) said it destroyed a drone in the Red Sea that was allegedly launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with another presumed to have crashed in the maritime region.



Russia presidential polls 2024: Moscow accuses Ukraine of election sabotage

The presidential elections in Russia entered the third and final day on Sunday (Mar 17) with Moscow accusing Ukraine of using air attacks to try to sabotage the polls.



Ongoing manhunt in Philadelphia ends with police arresting killer of three

An ongoing manhunt for a suspect involved in the fatal shootings of three people outside a Philadelphia-area suburb had ended after authorities arrested 26-year-old Andre Gordon from New Jersey.

A state of emergency was declared in southern Iceland on Saturday (March 16) as another volcanic eruption rocked the Reykjanes Peninsula, a little over 80 km southwest of the capital Reykjavík in what is the fourth such eruption in the region since December 2023.

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: Mossad chief expected to resume Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha