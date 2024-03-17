Video: Iceland volcano spews fountains of lava as massive eruption prompts state of emergency

A state of emergency was declared in southern Iceland on Saturday (March 16) as another volcanic eruption rocks the Reykjanes Peninsula, a little over 80 km southwest of the capital Reykjavík in what is the fourth such eruption in the region since December 2023.

Residents of the small town of Grindavik were asked to evacuate as ongoing flare-ups continued to wreak havoc in the area.



Additionally, the popular tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon, has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. A massive lava spill is generating billows of smoke, creating a spectacle for onlookers.

Iceland volcanic eruption: When did it happen?

The eruption commenced after 20:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, between Hagafell and Stora-Scogfell, north of Grindavik, according to Iceland's civil defence service. This eruption occurred at the site of the eruption of 8 December. Volcano erupts for fourth time on Iceland peninsula pic.twitter.com/pE0UADg0Sy — T (@Rifleman4WVU) March 16, 2024 × Footage capturing the volcanic eruption depicts clouds of smoke and molten magma flowing and bubbling from vents in the earth's surface.

The Icelandic Meteorological Agency reported a brief lead-up to the eruption and indicated that initial assessments suggest a comparable volume of magma to that of December's event. However, the agency cautioned that expected adverse weather conditions could hinder monitoring efforts to some degree.

While Keflavik International Airport and other regional airports remain unaffected, the closure of the Blue Lagoon will continue until further notice as a safety precaution.

Iceland's airspace remains open.

Iceland has 33 active volcano systems

Approximately 4,000 residents of Grindavik were only recently been permitted to return to their homes after an eruption in January, which resulted in magma infiltrating the town and destroying three homes.

However, reports from the AFP news agency indicate that only around 100 residents have opted to return thus far.

Iceland, with 33 active volcano systems, straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the boundary between two of Earth's largest tectonic plates. The Reykjanes Peninsula last experienced a period of volcanic activity 800 years ago, which lasted for decades.

The current eruption marks the seventh since 2021.