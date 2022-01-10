Morning news brief: US-Russia talks in Geneva, Golden Globes 2022 and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: A Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov sat for a working dinner with the US delegation led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva on Sunday. Read the latest here, ahead of their crucial talks over the Ukraine crisis on Monday.

The announcement of Golden Globes 2022 winners happened without a red carpet ceremony this year. It was revealed on Twitter with no live coverage.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Ukraine crisis: Russia says preliminary talks with US in Geneva 'complex but businesslike'

Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that preliminary talks with a top US diplomat had been "complex but businesslike", Russian news agencies reported.

Golden Globes 2022: Kate Winslet, Jeremy Strong, Rachel Zegler pick acting awards

It’s a sullen night in Hollywood as far as Golden Globes is concerned as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced winners of this year’s Golden Globes without much fanfare.

New York City apartment fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children

At least 19 people have died in a major fire in high-rise apartment building in the Bronx in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams informed on Sunday (January 9).

Stranded on floating chunk of ice, 34 people get rescued off Green Bay in US

After getting stranded on a huge chunk of floating ice, around 34 people were rescued off the shore of Point Comfort on Green Bay on Saturday, as per Brown County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin state of the US.

Watch: Poverty, lack of education hampers women's rights in Afghanistan