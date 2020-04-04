Morning News Brief: US records 1,480 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, novel coronavirus might spread through normal breathing and more

Good morning! Begin your day with WION's news brief!

US records 1,480 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, sets a new record

The United States recorded 1,480 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

China to mourn thousands who died from coronavirus in the country on Saturday

The novel coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, a top US scientist said on Friday. The study was conducted in the wake of the country's government recommending the use of face masks for everyone.

Police deployed at quarantine centres housing suspected coronavirus-infected Tablighi Jamaat members

Authorities in Ghaziabad have deployed police at all quarantine and isolation centres housing the suspected coronavirus-infected Tablighi Jamaat members. The decision was taken on Friday, a day after a case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges was filed against some inmates of an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus patients at a hospital.





Novel coronavirus might spread through normal breathing and speaking, says scientist

China has declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of people who have died from coronavirus, terming them "martyrs".