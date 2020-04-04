Novel coronavirus might spread through normal breathing and speaking, says scientist

The novel coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, a top US scientist said on Friday. The study was conducted in the wake of the country's government recommending the use of face masks for everyone.

"The virus can actually be spread even when people just speak, as opposed to coughing and sneezing," Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News. He added, to this end, the guidance on masks would soon be changed.

Fauci's comments come after the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) sent a letter to the White House on April 1 that summarised the recent research on the subject. It said that though the research isn't yet conclusive, "the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolisation of virus from normal breathing."

As it stands, the official advice is that only sick people need to cover their faces, as well as those caring for them at home. US health agencies have said that the primary pathway of transmission is respiratory droplets, about one millimeter in diameter, expelled by sick people when they sneeze or cough.

But if the virus can be suspended in the ultrafine mist we expel when we exhale, in other words an aerosol, it becomes much harder to prevent its spread. This is an argument in favour of everyone covering their faces.

THE AEROSOL DEBATE

So far, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been cautious on the airborne threat. In an analysis published on March 29, it wrote that aerosol transmission was only known to occur during particular medical treatments that required assisted breathing.

But a recent NIH funded study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could become an aerosol and remain airborne for up to three hours.

This triggered a debate as critics said the findings were overblown.

The NAS letter pointed to preliminary research by the University of Nebraska Medical Center that found the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its RNA, were found in hard to reach areas of patients' isolation rooms.

The NAS scientists also pointed to two other studies.

The Hong Kong researchers collected viral samples from patients with the coronavirus and other viral respiratory illnesses, and gave some of the patients face masks. The masks reduced the detection of both droplets and aerosols for coronavirus patients.

The Chinese paper on the other hand raised concerns that personal protective gear used by health care workers could itself be a source of airborne virus.