Morning news brief: US raises alarm over Indian made eyedrops, Russia launches drones, & more

Meanwhile, Russia launched 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine, confirmed Ukraine's Air Force, adding that 14 of them were destroyed.

The top US medical body, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has expressed alarm over the spread of a drug-resistant superbug which has ties to eyedrops and an eye ointment made by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Ukraine's Air Force command said early Tuesday (April 4) that Russia launched 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack the war-torn country overnight, adding that 14 of these drones were destroyed, the news agency Reuters reported. Taking to Telegram, the command said in a statement, "In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov."

Former United States president Donald Trump arrived in New York City on his private plane on Monday (April 3) to face charges stemming from a probe into hush money of $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Apple is planning to cut a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WATCH | Gravitas: What is Bhutan's king doing in India?

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is on a 3-day visit to India. On Tuesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What is this visit all about? Molly Gambhir reports.