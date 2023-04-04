US raises alarm over spread of drug-resistant bacteria linked to Indian made eyedrops

The top US medical body, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has expressed alarm over the spread of a drug-resistant superbug which has ties to eyedrops and an eye ointment made by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Experts have said that the strain, which was recently detected in the United States, cannot be treated with existing antibiotics.

In recent months, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections have been traced to EzriCare Artificial Tears, made by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates over-the-counter medicine, and the CDC have issued advisories against the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears, warning that they may be linked to an outbreak of ‘Pseudomonas aeruginosa.’

Pseudomonas bacteria causes infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body after surgery.

The FDA stopped imports of the product after the Indian pharma company in February recalled the potentially dangerous eyedrops from the US market.

According to medical experts, the bacteria linked to drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa is already a top concern for healthcare providers, as it affects those with compromised immune systems, nursing home residents and patients with invasive medical devices like catheters and breathing tubes.

An infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Dr David van Duin, told NYT that it is difficult to neutralise the drug-resistant bacteria from health care facilities, where it clings tenaciously to sink drains, water faucets and other moist environments, and from patients who develop bloodstream infections.

A possible outbreak due to the eyedrops have been largely contained. Moreover, the CDC has been asking doctors to work with public health labs to determine the genetic fingerprint of hard-to-treat Pseudomonas infections in the eye and throughout the body.

Additionally, the FDA has ordered to recall Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye ointment, which was made in the same factory as the eyedrops, because of possible contamination.

The health agency has blocked Global Pharma’s imports, saying that the company provided “an inadequate response to a records request” and violated manufacturing rules.

After facing criticism over lapses, the FDA conducted an unannounced inspection at the India plant between February 20 and March 2. It found “a litany of problems with the plant’s sterility practices", the NYT report states citing an inspection report published by STAT news.

Moreover, the Indian government also conducted raids at the units Global Pharma Healthcare on February 3.

In a statement, the company said that it was recalling all its products due to possible contamination.

This is the second time an Indian pharma has come under the spotlight over its “substandard" products. Recently, a firm from Uttar Pradesh landed under scrutiny after dozens of deaths were reported among children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year after consuming cough syrups.

(With inputs from agencies)