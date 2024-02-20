Morning brief: US proposes UN resolution for temporary ceasefire in Gaza; Brazil-Israel diplomatic row & more

Ahead of Tuesday's (Feb 20) vote on an Algerian resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the United States on Monday (Feb 19) tabled its own UN Security Council draft resolution on Gaza. In other news, a number of European countries on Monday (Feb 19) summoned Russian diplomats over the rather suspicious death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny last week, whilst also warning of fresh sanctions.

Brazil’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to Israel as Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday (Feb 19) said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unwelcome in Israel until he retracts his remarks comparing the military operation against Hamas in Gaza to the Nazi genocide.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has entered what may be his final opportunity to halt his extradition from Britain to the United States. After over 13 years of legal battles in English courts, Assange faces US prosecutors seeking to try him on 18 charges linked to WikiLeaks' disclosure of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, as reported by Reuters.