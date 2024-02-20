WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange initiates last-ditch battle to halt US extradition

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has entered what may be his final opportunity to halt his extradition from Britain to the United States. After over 13 years of legal battles in English courts, Assange faces US prosecutors seeking to try him on 18 charges linked to WikiLeaks' disclosure of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, as reported by Reuters.

Assange's legal saga began in 2010, culminating in his seven-year refuge within Ecuador's embassy in London.

However, in 2019, authorities arrested him for breaching bail conditions, leading to his imprisonment in a maximum-security facility in southeast London. Despite marrying during his detention, his extradition to the US was finally sanctioned by Britain in 2022, a decision initially impeded by concerns over his mental well-being.

Grounds for defence

Assange's defence team is now trying to reverse this extradition approval in a two-day hearing before two High Court judges in London.

They argue that Assange's prosecution is politically motivated and represents an unprecedented assault on press freedom, being the first instance of a publisher facing charges under the US Espionage Act.

The WikiLeaks founder garners widespread support from various quarters, including Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, and media organisations collaborating with WikiLeaks. Australian politicians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, have also advocated for his return to Australia, while even Pope Francis granted his wife an audience.

Assange's wife, Stella, has highlighted the existential threat her husband faces, citing his declining physical and mental health.

"His health is in decline, physically and mentally," she told Reuters.

"His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison – and if he is extradited he will die," she added.

WikiLeaks rose to prominence in 2010 with the release of a video showing a 2007 US military attack in Baghdad and subsequently unveiled a trove of classified documents and diplomatic cables.

These disclosures shed light on US actions and assessments concerning global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Saudi royal family.