New Delhi, India

US President Joe Biden issued an official pardon for his son Hunter Biden. Meanwhile, incoming president Donald Trump appointed Massad Boulos, his daughter's father-in-law, as his Middle East advisor.

Talks for a global treaty on plastic pollution stalled in Busan, South Korea, amid disagreements, pushing the negotiations to a later date.

In other news, the UK has pledged £19 million ($24 mn) in humanitarian aid for Gaza, urging Israel to allow unrestricted access for relief efforts.

Joe Biden officially pardons son Hunter, says 'I hope Americans will understand'

US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Dec 1) issued an official pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who was awaiting sentencing on federal charges related to tax evasion and the illegal purchase of a firearm.

Donald Trump picks daughter's father-in-law Massad Boulos as his Middle East advisor

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Massad Boulos, the father-in-law to his youngest daughter Tiffany, as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. The appointment, announced Sunday (Dec 2), is the second appointment in as many days when Trump has picked a family member for a key post in the Trump 2.0 administration.

Global plastic pollution treaty talks fail to meet deadline amid deep divisions

Negotiations to establish a landmark global treaty to tackle plastic pollution have collapsed, with delegates from nearly 200 nations failing to meet a self-imposed deadline after a week of intense talks in Busan, South Korea. The negotiations, marked by stark divisions, will now continue at a later date.

UK pledges $24 million in Gaza aid, urges Israel to 'ensure unimpeded aid access'

Britain has announced an additional £19 million ($24 million) in humanitarian support for Gaza. International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds revealed the funding on Monday (Dec 2).

