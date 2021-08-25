Morning news brief: US 'on pace' to end Afghan mission by August 31 and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Joe Biden has said that the US is 'on pace' to end the Afghan mission by August 31. While, a study has found that messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66 per cent effective against Delta variant

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Joe Biden says US 'on pace' to end Afghan mission by August 31

President Joe Biden has informed G7 leaders that the US mission in Kabul is "on pace" to end by an August 31 pullout deadline.

Study finds messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta variant

A study conducted by a large number of US health workers has found that messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66 per cent effective against Delta.

Israel's new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will push US President Joe Biden to harden his approach to Iran during his first White House visit, with few prospects their talks will lead to renewed movement on Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Brazil governors concerned over Bolsonaro support among military police

Brazil's state governors are concerned about military police turning out in support of President Jair Bolsonaro in an upcoming march, minutes published on Tuesday showed, as the far-right former army captain continues to sow doubt about next year's presidential election.