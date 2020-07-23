Morning news brief: US on India-China, Biden's remark on Trump, and more

India has a chance to attract global supply away from China, says US

US-China relations -- already strained over the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Hong Kong and trade -- took a turn for the worse on Wednesday when Washington ordered that Beijing shut its consulate in Houston.

Joe Biden calls Trump 'first' racist president of the United States

At the event, Biden blasted Trump and "his spread of racism" when a questioner complained of racism surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned the president referring to it as the "China virus."

Donald Trump announces ‘surge’ of federal forces to crime-plagued US cities

"I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into communities plagued by violent crime," Donald Trump said at the White House.

US to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine

The contract for 100 million doses of the vaccine amounts to a $39 price tag for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment.

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," wrote Kim on Instagram on Wednesday.

WATCH| Gravitas: What if you could defy ageing?