US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 17) changed tunes and said that he does not hold Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "responsible" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but repeated criticism of the Ukrainian leader and questioned his handling of the war.

Advertisment

A federal judge on Thursday (Apr 18) imposed new restrictions on the US administration's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Tesla boss Elon Musk, by limiting its access to Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday (April 17) that China is helping Russia by supplying weapons to Moscow. Zelensky said that Beijing is providing Putin with gunpowder and artillery against Ukraine.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Trump no longer holds Zelensky 'responsible' for Russia-Ukraine war as Kyiv and Washington sign 'Memorandum of Intent'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 17) changed tunes and said that he does not hold Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "responsible" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but repeated criticism of the Ukrainian leader and questioned his handling of the war.

Advertisment

US federal judge temporarily blocks Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing personal Social Security data of Americans



A federal judge on Thursday (Apr 18) imposed new restrictions on the US administration's Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Tesla boss Elon Musk, by limiting its access to Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans.

Is China arming Russia and building weapons for it? Zelensky's fresh allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday (April 17) that China is helping Russia by supplying weapons to Moscow. Zelensky said that Beijing is providing Putin with gunpowder and artillery against Ukraine.

India: Tamil Nadu approves Space Policy; targets 10K jobs, $1.17bn investment

The government in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu approved its Space Industrial Policy, positioning the state as a hub for space innovation, high-value manufacturing and tech-driven job creation.

WATCH | Hamas rejects Israel truce plan, demands full Gaza war deal



