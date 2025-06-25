/Morning news brief: US intel report on Iranian nuclear site bombing; Neeraj Chopra clinches title at Ostrava Golden Spike, and more

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim that American strikes “completely destroyed” Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, rejecting leaked intelligence that disputes the extent of the damage. Backing Trump’s stance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed details of the strike involving 12 bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles, and demanded a probe into the leaks, labelling them “treasonous.”

Meanwhile, in a major strategic shift, the UK has announced plans to acquire US-made F-35A jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, marking the biggest overhaul of its nuclear posture in a generation.

On the sports front, India’s Neeraj Chopra claimed the title at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29 metres — the only athlete in the event to cross the 85-metre mark.



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 24) doubled down on his claims that the Iranian nuclear sites were "obliterated" in US strikes. In a post on Truth Social, the US President insisted that the three nuclear facilities were "completely destroyed" as he ridiculed media houses that published reports casting doubt on his claims of the destruction of three nuclear sites in Iran -Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

As a leaked US intelligence assessment claimed that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the nuclear sites, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, explained how the strikes were done and insisted that they were destroyed. Witkoff also called for a probe into the leaked documents and said that whoever is responsible for the leak should be held accountable, calling the act 'treasonous.' UK to acquire F-35A jets from US, revive airborne nuclear capability in major NATO shift

Britain on Tuesday (Jun 24) announced that it would reintroduce fighter jets capable of carrying atomic weapons. Calling it the "biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation," Downing Street said that the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer would announce the plan at a NATO summit on Wednesday.

Neeraj Chopra clinches title with 85.29-metre throw at Ostrava Golden Spike

Neeraj Chopra is on a winning streak, clinches the title at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (June 24). The 27-year-old athlete began with a foul and then upped the ante with his 85.29-metre throw. This also made him the only one in the event to cross the 85-meter mark.