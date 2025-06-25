/'12 bunker-buster bombs, dozen Tomahawk missiles': Witkoff explains how US struck Iran nuclear sites, calls for probe into leaked documents

As a leaked US intelligence assessment claimed that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the nuclear sites, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, explained how the strikes were done and insisted that they were destroyed. Witkoff also called for a probe into the leaked documents and said that whoever is responsible for the leak should be held accountable, calling the act 'treasonous.' The US targeted three nuclear sites - Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz - as part of Operation Midnight Hammer with B2 bombers and 12 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators and said that it has 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear program.



“It ought to be investigated, and whoever did it — whoever's responsible for it — should be held accountable. It could hurt lives in the future. Leaking is a completely unacceptable thing.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also came down heavily on those asking him about the leaked reports. Terming the strikes 'ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY', Trump said that Iran's nuclear sites are completely destroyed. Earlier, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Sunday that initial assessments indicate that all three sites “sustained extremely severe damage and destruction.”

Witkoff's proof of strikes

Giving proof of sorts, Witkoff said, "Fordow is the last enrichment reactor that was operating there, and we put 12 bunker-buster bombs on Fordow. There's no doubt that it breached the canopy. There's no doubt that it was well within reach of the depth that these bunker-buster bombs go to, and there's no doubt that it was obliterated." He also added that he believes the conversion facility at Isfahan was "completely destroyed," adding that two dozen Tomahawk missiles were also launched at Isfahan. "The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission," he said.

What is in the leaked Pentagon report