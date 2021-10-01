Morning news brief: US Govt shutdown averted, North Korean missile test, more

US President Joe Biden signed government funding bill on Thursday averting US government shutdown just hours before the deadline. Meanwhile, North Korea carried out fresh missile test as per the state media. This was North Korea's second known weapons test this week. On Tuesday, it launched a previously unseen hypersonic missile. Kim Jong-Un was not present at the time of the test on Thursday. Pak Jong Chon a member of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo and Central Committee. Check out our morning news brief.

US government shutdown averted hours before deadline as Biden signs funding bill

Hours ahead of the midnight deadline, the House of Representatives voted to keep the lights on for another two months with a resolution that had already advanced comfortably from the Senate, with opposition Republicans supporting the ruling Democrats in both chambers

North Korea carries out new test, fires anti-aircraft missile

This is North Korea's second known weapons test this week. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was not present to versee the latest missile test

Ecuador seeks to identify remains of 116 inmates killed in prison riot

Dozens of relatives of inmates at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in the country's largest city of Guayaquil gathered outside a morgue seeking information on loved ones, after the deadliest outbreak of prison violence in Ecuador's history on Tuesday in which 80 people were also injured



Gravitas: Lashkar terrorist spills the beans on Pakistan's Kashmir plan