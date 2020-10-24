Morning news brief: US election, Coronavirus, Pakistan & more!

US Election 2020: Trump, Biden press on in the final leg of campaigning





Donald Trump and Joe Biden both hit the campaign trail soon after the presidential debate. Donald Trump held rallies in Florida while Joe Biden gave a speech in Delaware.

More than half a million people in the US may die of coronavirus by February: Study





The United States of America (USA) is facing a continued COVID-19 public health challenge through the winter and half million Americans could die from COVID-19 by the end of February next year, according to a study by University of Washington.

Pak to remain in 'grey' list of FATF till Feb 2021





Pakistan will remain in FATF's 'grey' list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfil six key obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

