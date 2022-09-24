Morning news brief: US, China hold talks on Taiwan, India slams Pakistan & more

After much back-and-forth on the Taiwan issue, US and China finally met on the sidelines of the UNGA and discussed the delicate issue. However, China's foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan. In other news, India slammed Pakistan at the UNGA forum after the latter raked the Kashmir issue for the umpteenth time.

US sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister says after one-on-one talks with Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. A senior US official told reporters that Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute "direct and honest" talks held between the two.

Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito has slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the latter's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) raking the Kashmir issue and making anti-India remarks.

After Sharif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls out 'rich' & 'developed' nations on climate change

After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif took a rather subtle dig at western nations for climate change affecting his country in an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina took a similar approach and targeted the rich countries.

'Don't equate fun with money', millionaire Google CEO Sundar Pichai's advice to employees

At a companywide meeting this week, Pichai told employees not to 'equate fun with money'. Reportedly, during the meeting, which turned heated at times according to sources, Pichai was asked by an employee as to why the company, despite recording profits and high cash reserves was slashing travel budgets, allowances, and other perks.

WATCH | Palestinian President Abbas wants UN groups to put Israeli groups on terror list

