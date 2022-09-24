Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito has slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the latter's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) raking the Kashmir issue and making anti-India remarks.

In his right to reply, Mijito Vinito, first secretary, Indian Mission to United Nations said, "It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chosen the platform of this august assembly to make false accusations against India,"

"He has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India that the world considers unacceptable," said Vinito.

Notably, Pakistan PM Shehbaz while addressing the general assembly had mentioned Kashmir more than 10 times and India more than nine times. Pakistani PMs in the past have used the famous green podium during the annual general assembly to rake up Kashmir, something that hasn't come as a surprise this time as well.

Indian diplomat Mijito raising the issue of Pakistan's support for terror said, "A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross border terrorism,"

He pointed out how Islamabad continues to "shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community".

Terror remains a key concern for New Delhi when it comes to Pakistan. As a policy, on multiple occasions, New Delhi has stated that no talks will happen unless Islamabad takes action against terrorism.

The first secretary also highlighted the situation of minorities in the country, saying, "When young women in the thousands from the minority community are abducted as an SOP, what can we conclude about the underlying mindset?"

Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and Ahmadiyya's continue to face prosecution and discrimination in the country, which has been well documented

"Desire for peace, security and progress in the Indian subcontinent is real but that will surely happen when cross-border terrorism ceases and when governments come clean with the international community and their own people. When minorities are not persecuted and not least, when we recognise these realities before this assembly." the Indian diplomat concluded by saying.

In 2020, Mijito had walked out of UNGA hall after then Pak PM Imran Khan started making anti-India remarks.

