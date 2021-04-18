Morning news brief: US, China find common ground and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning. US, China find common ground over need for stronger climate commitments, UK warships to head for Black Sea in May as tensions rise, and Venezuelan paper ordered to pay $13 million to official in defamation case. Click on the headline to read the full story.

US, China find common ground over need for stronger climate commitments

UK warships to head for Black Sea in May as tensions rise: Report

Venezuelan paper ordered to pay $13 million to official in defamation case

Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity, confirms IAEA