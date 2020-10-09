Morning news brief: Updates on Trump's health, Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and more

Trump can return to public events Saturday, may hold a rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump should be able to resume "public engagements" from Saturday, the White House physician announced Thursday | READ MORE

Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talks

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited President Vladimir Putin as saying | READ MORE

China censors US Vice Presidential Debate when Pence gets asked on the communist nation

Live coverage of US Vice-Presidential Debate was blocked in China at the time when US Vice President Mike Pence was asked a question on the communist nation | READ MORE

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

An elderly French aid worker and a top Malian politician landed in the capital Bamako to an emotional reunion with their loved ones after being released from captivity by presumed jihadists | READ MORE

Michigan governor links Trump to foiled kidnapping plot

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer linked a plot to kidnap her to US President Donald Trump, arguing on Thursday in a speech hours after arrests were announced that Trump's words had been a "rallying cry" for extremists | READ MORE

Nearly 58 million watch US vice-presidential debate, big jump from 2016

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence`s debate with Democrat Kamala Harris attracted 57.9 million TV viewers, the second-highest audience ever for a matchup between vice presidential candidates, according to Nielsen data released on Thursday | READ MORE

Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday | READ MORE