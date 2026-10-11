/On cam: IndiGo flight en route to Chennai diverted to Hyderabad as power bank catches fire - Here’s what happened next

The IndiGo flight 6E 6115 en route to Chennai from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad after a power bank kept in the overhead luggage compartment caught fire. The incident triggered panic on the flight, prompting the cabin crew to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flame. The diverted flight landed safely in Hyderabad.



A video of the incident also surfaced on social media from inside the cabin, showing passengers trying to put the fire out using their bags at first; however, the angle was too vague to figure out who eventually put it out.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai," the airline said in a statement.



On the website, IndiGo's baggage policy states that power banks and spare/loose lithium batteries are allowed only in hand baggage. The policy adds that items "must remain within the passenger's personal reach at all times, like under the seat, in the seat pocket, or carried on one's person." It adds that they "must not be stowed in overhead compartments or checked baggage".

What does IndiGo’s policy say?

In this particular case, the video footage captured the fire breaking out in the overhead compartment. Under IndiGo’s policy, passengers are permitted to carry up to two spare lithium-ion batteries, including power banks, with a capacity of up to 100 watt-hours (Wh), provided they clear security checks at the airport. A standard 100 Wh battery translates to roughly 27,000 milliampere-hours (mAh), though it remains unclear what capacity the power bank involved in this incident had; most consumer-grade devices typically range between 10,000 and 20,000 mAh. Batteries exceeding 100 Wh but not surpassing 160 Wh are also permitted, capped at two units, but only when intended for use with portable medical devices, and carrying them requires prior approval from IndiGo at check-in.