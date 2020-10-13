Morning news brief: Updates on Trump's health and election campaign, and more

US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio Photograph:( AFP )
'I feel so powerful': Trump is back on campaign trail after testing negative for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump, with the presidential election just three weeks away, returned to the campaign trail on Monday after being hospitalised for coronavirus, and set off on a blitz of key swing states | READ MORE
Kamala Harris, Democrats slam Trump SC nominee, timing of confirmation hearing
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told Republicans it was "reckless" to hold Monday's Supreme Court confirmation hearing amid a pandemic, especially given the recent outbreak of Covid-19 affecting three US senators | READ MORE
White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan
The White House has decided to move forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval | READ MORE
Russia shuns US lunar programme, as space cooperation under threat
Russia is unlikely to participate in the Moon-orbiting station planned by the United States, marking the probable end of the type of close cooperation seen for two decades on the International Space Station (ISS) | READ MORE
Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill
Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants became sick | READ MORE
China, Russia and Pakistan set to join UN human rights council
China, Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Nepal and Uzbekistan are among the candidates vying for four seats on the UN human rights council on Tuesday | READ MORE
World Health Organization chief calls herd immunity approach 'unethical'
The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called the herd immunity approach ''unethical'' | READ MORE