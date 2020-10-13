Morning news brief: Updates on Trump's health and election campaign, and more

'I feel so powerful': Trump is back on campaign trail after testing negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump, with the presidential election just three weeks away, returned to the campaign trail on Monday after being hospitalised for coronavirus, and set off on a blitz of key swing states | READ MORE

Kamala Harris, Democrats slam Trump SC nominee, timing of confirmation hearing

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told Republicans it was "reckless" to hold Monday's Supreme Court confirmation hearing amid a pandemic, especially given the recent outbreak of Covid-19 affecting three US senators | READ MORE

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan

The White House has decided to move forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval | READ MORE

Russia shuns US lunar programme, as space cooperation under threat

Russia is unlikely to participate in the Moon-orbiting station planned by the United States, marking the probable end of the type of close cooperation seen for two decades on the International Space Station (ISS) | READ MORE

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants became sick | READ MORE

China, Russia and Pakistan set to join UN human rights council

China, Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Nepal and Uzbekistan are among the candidates vying for four seats on the UN human rights council on Tuesday | READ MORE

World Health Organization chief calls herd immunity approach 'unethical'

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called the herd immunity approach ''unethical'' | READ MORE