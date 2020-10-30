Morning news brief: Updates on France terror attack, US election 2020, and more

Tunisia opens investigation into France terror attack suspect

Tunisia has opened an investigation after reports that the suspect in the Nice attack is its national, the spokesman for a specialised counter-militancy court said on Thursday

At least 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal

A weekend migrant shipwreck off Senegal has left at least 140 people dead, making it the deadliest so far this year, the International Organisation for Migration confirmed Thursday

Trump and Biden are a stark contrast in battleground Florida

The incumbent US president, Donald Trump, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden rallied supporters on Thursday in the closely fought state of Florida

Two prominent Indian-Americans are among Joe Biden's core advisors

Two prominent Indian-Americans are among Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's core advisors who have been guiding him on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery to foreign policy and climate change

Black franchise owners at McDonald's file new multi-billion-dollar lawsuit

McDonald's Corp has been with a potentially multi-billion-dollar lawsuit by Black franchise owners who accused the fast-food giant of racial discrimination for steering them to underperforming stores

US records more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The United States of America has been on of the busiest countries of the world in the past one month due to the upcoming US election for the post of the next President of the US, and the continuous protests seeking justice for police brutality against the African-American community