Two prominent Indian-Americans are among Joe Biden's core advisors

Two prominent Indian-Americans are among Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's core advisors who have been guiding him on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery to foreign policy and climate change.

According to a report published in The New York Times, Biden is said to have been leaning on veteran advisors with high-level governmental experience rather than outsiders and ideological rivals to help guide him on subjects including the coronavirus pandemic and the country's diminished standing in the world.

Among those advising him on the pandemic are Dr Vivek Murthy, former US Surgeon General who was appointed by President Barack Obama and Harvard economist Raj Chetty who briefs Biden on economic issues.

Murthy and former head of the Food and Drug Administration David Kessler were among those present on a conference call convened by the Biden campaign when it learned that two people who had travelled with Senator Kamala Harris had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Biden has spoken often of his briefings with experts, and Dr Murthy and Dr Kessler have been two of the most prominent medical figures whose counsel Biden has sought during the public health crisis," the NYT report said.

The NYT report quoted Kessler as saying that in the early days of the pandemic, he and Murthy would brief Biden "every day, or four times a week."

The report added that Biden has signalled that the government's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci will have a prominent role in a Biden administration.

On economy, Biden has cast a wide net for economic advice, soliciting input from several hundred policy experts, the report said.

Also, among the most influential foreign policy advisor for Biden is Antony Blinken, who has previously worked for Biden on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and served as a deputy national security adviser and deputy secretary of state under Obama.

"Known more for his diplomatic touch than any fixed ideas, he is considered a likely candidate for national security adviser or secretary of state," the NYT report said.