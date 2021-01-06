Morning news brief: Updates on Covid vaccine, arrests in Hong Kong and more

'Flying plane into Washington to avenge Soleimani's death': Audio message prompts federal probe

The US Federal law enforcement is investigating a chilling threat to hit the Capitol building with a plane sent to New York air traffic controllers Monday, CBS reports | READ MORE

Norway investigating death of two people who received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Norway is investigating the death of two nursing home residents who died after receiving doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine | READ MORE

US intel agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of govt agencies

The office of the US Director of National Intelligence has said Russia was "likely" behind a string of hacks identified last month that it said breached fewer than ten federal agencies | READ MORE

India faces possibility of sustained Chinese aggression on the border, says outgoing US envoy

The outgoing US envoy Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that India faces the prospect of sustained Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control | READ MORE

Kim Jong-un admits economic failure as rare party congress begins

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted on Wednesday that the country's economic plan had failed to meet its goals in a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party | READ MORE

American among democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong under national security law

More than 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the city's national security law | READ MORE

Jack Ma not missing, but laying low for time being, says report

Chinese business magnate Jack Ma is not missing but is “laying low” at present after telling off Chinese government regulators, CNBC reported on Tuesday | READ MORE