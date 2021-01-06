Morning news brief: Updates on Covid vaccine, arrests in Hong Kong and more

News brief -- Jan 6 Photograph:( WION )
Get your day started with WION's news brief.
'Flying plane into Washington to avenge Soleimani's death': Audio message prompts federal probe
The US Federal law enforcement is investigating a chilling threat to hit the Capitol building with a plane sent to New York air traffic controllers Monday, CBS reports | READ MORE
Norway investigating death of two people who received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
Norway is investigating the death of two nursing home residents who died after receiving doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine | READ MORE
US intel agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of govt agencies
The office of the US Director of National Intelligence has said Russia was "likely" behind a string of hacks identified last month that it said breached fewer than ten federal agencies | READ MORE
India faces possibility of sustained Chinese aggression on the border, says outgoing US envoy
The outgoing US envoy Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said that India faces the prospect of sustained Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control | READ MORE
Kim Jong-un admits economic failure as rare party congress begins
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted on Wednesday that the country's economic plan had failed to meet its goals in a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party | READ MORE
American among democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong under national security law
More than 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the city's national security law | READ MORE
Jack Ma not missing, but laying low for time being, says report
Chinese business magnate Jack Ma is not missing but is “laying low” at present after telling off Chinese government regulators, CNBC reported on Tuesday | READ MORE