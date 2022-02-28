Morning news brief: Ukraine registers genocide case, Russia's ruble falls, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Ukraine has registered a genocide case against Russia at UN's top court. Russia's ruble has fallen to 117 per US dollar, witnessing a decline of 41%. In Russia-Ukraine conflict, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 1,684 have got injured.



At UN highest court, Ukraine registers genocide case against Russia

A case has been registered against Russia by Ukraine at the United Nations' highest court. Kyiv has accused Moscow of planning genocide and asked the court to intervene to halt the attack and order Russia to pay reparations.

Russia's ruble falls to 117 per US dollar, a decline of 41%

On Monday, the Russian ruble hit a new low against the dollar, as the West intensified its drive to punish and isolate Moscow for its takeover of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 352 Ukrainian civilians killed, 1,684 injured

As the conflict intensifies, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed so far, the interior ministry of Ukraine said. These victims include 14 children. Around 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded, it said.

Watch: Day 5 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russian troops draw closer to Kyiv