Morning news brief: Ukraine accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island, and more

The Ukrainian army has accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs on Snake Island as Moscow decided to withdraw its forces from the strategic position in the Black Sea. Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that Boris Johnson’s administration risks the breakup of the United Kingdom over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ukraine accuses Russia of firing phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

“Today at around 18:00... Russian air force SU-30 planes twice conducted strikes with phosphorus bombs on Zmiinyi island,” the Ukrainian forces said according to AFP.

Leo Varadkar says Johnson risks breakup of UK over Northern Ireland protocol

Tacitly accusing the British government of being dishonest and dishonourable, the tánaiste made the sharp attack in an interview.

Google announces deletion of user location history on US abortion clinic visits

After facing calls to limit the amount of information it collects, tech giant Google has announced it would delete users' location history when they visit abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters.

Watch | The first same-sex couple to get married in Switzerland

Watch | Energy crisis brews amid Ukraine war: Eurozone inflation hits record 8.6%