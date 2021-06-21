Morning news brief: UK scientists warn of 'miserable winter', world celebrates International Yoga Day, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter we present the biggest developments of June 21, 2021. In Ethiopia, what's being touted as the country's first elections are set to begin today and marks the first challenge to incumbent power-holders. Brazil's COVID-19 caseload continues to be heavy with over 44,000 daily cases reported in the hard-hit country where protesters recently demanded the resignation of President Bolsonaro over his coronavirus response. In the United Kingdom, scientists have warned against a severe winter due to respiratory illnesses which could hamper the country's Covid vaccination rates. In other news, the world celebrates International Yoga Day today!

These and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

‘Pretty miserable winter' ahead due to new respiratory viruses: UK scientists

Due to the expected appearance of new respiratory viruses, British scientists have predicted a "pretty miserable winter" for the country, with future lockdowns a possibility.

Chile says assembly to draft new constitution will start work July 4

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday the assembly to draft a new constitution for the copper-producing country, replacing the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, will hold its first session on July 4.

Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Yemen's Houthis: State TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday, it had destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.

Ethiopians to vote in what government bills as first free election

Ethiopians vote on Monday in national and regional elections that the prime minister has billed as proof of his commitment to democracy after decades of repressive rule in Africa`s second-most populous nation.

World's most premature baby fights all odds to celebrate first birthday

The world’s most premature baby has survived a year after braving difficulties. The baby was born five months prematurely at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Have a stronger military presence in Asia to tackle China: Japan urges European nations

As Tokyo strives to put "tremendous pressure" on Beijing to counter China's dominance in the area, Japan's defence minister has asked European nations to have a stronger military presence in the Asia-Pacific.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to shut within days, advisor to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai says

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company`s assets under a sweeping national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday

UK launches plan to capitalise on science and technology breakthroughs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would lead a new drive to capitalise on scientific and technological breakthroughs made in Britain with a programme to direct research into areas that will benefit the public good

Times Square celebrates international yoga day with over 3,000 yogis

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated at the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday