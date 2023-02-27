Morning news brief: Twitter fires 200, James Bond books edited and more

The layoff season continues and it is Elon Musk-led Twitter leading the charge once again. According to reports, Twitter has terminated the contracts of at least 200 employees. In other news, James Bond novels have also been rewritten to remove racial references, much to the chagrin of netizens.

As per a report in The New York Times (NYT), Twitter has axed jobs of at least 200 employees. This comes to about 10 per cent of around 2000 employees who were working for the micro-blogging platform before the latest round job cuts.

A classified and updated document presented to the US lawmakers and White House has claimed that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak, reports Wall Street Journal newspaper.

A Tornado Watch has been issue for parts of Oklahoma after the Plains reported thunderstorms and winds as destructive as a Category 2 hurricane on Sunday evening.