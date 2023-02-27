ugc_banner

Morning news brief: Twitter fires 200, James Bond books edited and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Here are the morning's top stories Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning brief

The layoff season continues and it is Elon Musk-led Twitter leading the charge once again. According to reports, Twitter has terminated the contracts of at least 200 employees. In other news, James Bond novels have also been rewritten to remove racial references, much to the chagrin of netizens. 

Click on headlines to read more: 

As per a report in The New York Times (NYT), Twitter has axed jobs of at least 200 employees. This comes to about 10 per cent of around 2000 employees who were working for the micro-blogging platform before the latest round job cuts.

A classified and updated document presented to the US lawmakers and White House has claimed that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak, reports Wall Street Journal newspaper.

A Tornado Watch has been issue for parts of Oklahoma after the Plains reported thunderstorms and winds as destructive as a Category 2 hurricane on Sunday evening. 

Days after Roald Dahl's classics were modified, several James Bond novels have also been rewritten to remove racial references, according to The Telegraph report. The move was authorised after a sensitivity review. 

 

RELATED

Northern Ireland Protocol: Rishi Sunak and EU president meet to finalise deal

Explained: Northern Ireland Protocol—the bone of contention of Brexit

China, world's largest polluter, approved record coal power plants in 2022: Report