The South Korean and the United States military fired four missiles into the sea in response to North Korea’s intermediate-range ballistic missile tests on Tuesday. In other news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter seems to be back on track as the billionaire has filed to complete the $44 billion acquisition. Finally, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called former prime minister Imran Khan a cheat and the "biggest liar on earth," whose policies, according to Sharif, have ruined the country's economy.

South Korea, US troops launch missiles in response to North Korea tests

Both nations fired a pair of US-made ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles, he added. South Korea also fired a Hyunmoo-2 missile but the test failed right after the launch.

Twitter confirms Elon Musk buyout offer, says will close at original price

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Musk was ready to complete the takeover at the original price of $54.20 a share and the report was confirmed to be true thanks to the court filings.

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan a 'cheat' and the 'biggest liar on Earth'

"I'm not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country's image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest," he said.

