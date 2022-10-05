Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan a 'cheat' and the 'biggest liar on Earth'

In his interview with The Guardian, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called former prime minister Imran Khan a cheat and the "biggest liar on earth," whose policies, according to Sharif, have ruined the country's economy.

Referring to the recent cypher audio leaks, the Prime Minister said that they were "an irrefutable endorsement that he (Imran) is the biggest liar on the face of the earth," ANI reported.

"Cypher" is a keyword in Pakistani politics right now, which is evoking images of secretive communication in the South Asian country being highlighted in the news after Khan claimed a whole conspiracy to oust him. Last week, after an audio leak, Khan said that it was good that this audio got leaked and wished for the cypher to also get leaked so that Pakistan could know about the 'foreign conspiracy.'



Sharif on Monday (October 3) talked about the PTI leader's leadership that has caused severe damage to the country's domestic and foreign affairs. He further accused Khan of 'injecting poison into society' after his ouster.

"I'm not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country's image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest," he said.

Sharif further added that several world leaders told him about Khan's personality. He said that some told him Khan was rude; some called Khan a 'narcissist.'

The PM even referred to Pakistan's ties with China, which got affected after Khan stopped working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a multi-billion dollar infrastructure project of China's belt and road initiative (BRI).

