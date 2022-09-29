Pakistan: Good that this audio got leaked, says former PM Imran Khan over 'foreign conspiracy'

Pakistan's former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the cypher should also be leaked so that people could know about the conspiracy following the alleged conversation about the "US conspiracy" between him and Principal Secretary Azam Khan that went viral.

The US conspiracy refers to the foreign conspiracy, which Khan described as the US's plot to replace the PTI government with Shehnaz Sharif's administration

In a recent spate of audio leaks in Pakistan, a tape of Khan's voice went viral on Wednesday. In conversation with The News International, Khan said, "It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy," ANI reported.

As per News International reports, Khan was heard telling his principal secretary to play with the cypher issues without claiming the name of the US. When further asked who leaked the recording, Khan claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was responsible.

As per media reports, Imran Khan on Monday suggested that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja should resign following those contentious audio leaks. Khan further asserted that the tape leak is evidence that Raja is involved in conspiring with Sharif and involved in corruption.

Audio tapes of Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, allegedly speaking with his officials have also surfaced online.

According to local media reports, an audio clip of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz heard talking about halting the health insurance card scheme leaked online. Following the tape leak, Miftah Ismail, the finance minister, resigned.

(With inputs from agencies)

