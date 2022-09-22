Imran Khan praises PM Modi while slamming PM Sharif over holding foreign properties

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while comparing him to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of corruption. In a video that went viral, former PM Khan was seen talking about the properties that Sharif owns outside Pakistan.

He then made a scathing attack on Sharif, saying, "no other leader except Sharif in the world has properties worth billions."

"Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has a billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi has outside India?" he said while addressing a public gathering.

"No one can imagine how many assets and properties he possesses abroad," Imran Khan added.

Imran has been showering praise on India for some time now. Earlier, he was seen praising India's foreign policy.

He praised India for buying the discounted oil from Russia and said that his government was also working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan tweeted.

Earlier in April, he lauded India as "khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people) and said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country.

"Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," he had said.

(With inputs from agencies)