Morning news brief: Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll tops 15,000, and more

The death toll due to the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped 15,000 and the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a worse secondary health crisis in the areas hit by the earthquake. In the United States, the Pentagon revealed that Chinese spy balloons have flown over strategic US sites in the past. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more information about the Chinese spy balloon is being received "almost by the hour" and relevant findings will be shared. And in North Korea, supreme leader Kim Jon Un oversaw a nighttime military parade on Wednesday (February 8) which displayed multiple long-range missiles.

Click on the headlines to read more

Devastating earthquakes wreaked havoc on Turkey and parts of Syria, killing thousands of people. Turkish President Erdogan has acknowledged "shortcomings" in the government's quake response. The massive earthquake has killed over 15,000 people in the two countries.

The Pentagon has revealed that Chinese spy balloons have passed over US sites that might be of interest to Beijing on at least four previous occasions. However, it did not say if any of these sites were military bases. Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said Washington is aware of four such past flights before the latest Chinese balloon was detected.

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a nighttime military parade on Wednesday (February 8) which displayed multiple long-range missiles, including what analysts said could be a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). According to the state news agency KCNA on Thursday, the parade was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

Chinese-made security cameras will be removed from government buildings in Australia, said the country's Defence Minister Richard Marles on Thursday, adding that it was important to make facilities "completely secure".