Morning news brief: Trump's leaked audio tape, Pelosi re-elected as Speaker, and more

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny after a leaked audio tape has revealed he warned the Georgia state leader to 'find votes' for him and overturn his defeat against Joe Biden. He has also accused Anthony Fauci and health officials of exaggerating COVID-19 tally. On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as the US Speaker of the House with slim majority.

Donald Trump's leaked audio tape reveals he wanted to 'find' votes

Local US media has released an audiotape on Sunday in which Trump can be heard pressurising Georgia's secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn his dreaded defeat in the elections against the President-elect Joe Biden.

US aircraft carrier Nimitz to remain in Gulf amid threat of conflict with Iran

United States aircraft carrier USS Nimitz will stay in the Gulf in view of the ''recent threats'' put forward by Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

'When in doubt, call it Covid': Trump accuses 'exaggeration' of tally

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has once again accused the states and the top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci of exaggerating the coronavirus cases and death tally in the country.

Pelosi wins re-election as US Speaker of the House with slim majority

Pelosi was reinstated after the House voted 216-209 after Democrats lost 11 seats in the November elections to command a narrower 222-212 majority.

Japan: Tokyo governor calls for state of emergency as cases surge in the country