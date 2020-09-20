Morning news brief: Trump's blessing to TikTok deal, US restores sanctions against Iran, and more

US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored. Other nations reject move

The Trump administration on Saturday said that its triggering of the "snapback" mechanism in the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 Iran nuclear deal had taken effect at 8 pm Eastern Time.

Poisoned envelope addressed to White House intercepted weeks before US elections: Reports

The security services found ricin, a deadly poison, on the envelope on Saturday. The envelope came from Canada.

Trump to nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg stating he likes 'women more'

An inspiration to many, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, passed away yesterday after fighting a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

TikTok proposes new deal with Oracle and Walmart; Trump gives his blessings

Considering the new deal, the US Commerce Department has extended the deadline of the US ban of the popular short-video sharing app

'Hackers targetted Indian government websites' | US Justice Department reveals