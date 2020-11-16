Morning news brief: Trump tweets & retreats, migrant crisis and more

US President Donald Trump asserted on Twitter that the US constitution has been badly shattered and violated during the 2020 Elections. Four astronauts make history as SpaceX's 'Resilience' launches for International Space Station. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus.

US constitution has been badly shattered and violated in the 2020 election: Trump





"Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election," he said on Twitter.

SpaceX, NASA begin first operational astronaut mission to space





SpaceX has launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station under NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately-owned spacecraft.

British PM self-isolating after contact tests positive for coronavirus





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus. "He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a Downing Street spokesman said on Sunday.

