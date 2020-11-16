British PM self-isolating after contact tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a Downing Street spokesman said on Sunday.

Johnson's self-isolation risks upsetting a busy week as the UK enters its third week of reimposed restrictions and the PM was due to chair a series of key Covid-19 meetings.

The prime minister was informed that he should self-isolate after being contacted by the country's Test and Trace scheme.

Johnson was hospitalised with the coronavirus in April. This time around, "the PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19", the spokesman said.

Johnson's confinement comes as negotiations with the European Union over Brexit enter a decisive final sprint.

The UK National Health Service rules state individuals should isolate for 14 days.

It is also being reported that Johnson intends to address the country during his confinement.

The announcement came after Johnson met a small group of MPs at Downing Street on Thursday for around 35 minutes, including one who subsequently developed symptoms of Covid-19 and has now tested positive.

In Britain, the renewed stay-at-home restrictions and business closures came into force earlier this month and have been met with scepticism that they can halt the worst death toll from the virus in Europe.

The UK remains hard hit, recording more than 50,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus from over 1.3 million positive cases.