Morning news brief: Trump returns to White House, child mortality and more

Trump, still infectious, returns to White House; removes mask despite having Covid



US President Trump on Tuesday returned to the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Coronavirus may increase child mortality in developing countries by 45 per cent: World Bank



The novel coronavirus pandemic will likely drive up child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than half of the current rate, World Bank president David Malpass said on Monday.

Computer anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested in Spain on US tax evasion charges





John David McAfee, creator of the eponymous anti-virus software has been indicted on charges of tax evasion by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). He has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition.

Former intelligence chief of Saudi slams Palestinian leadership's criticism of UAE-Israel deal



Former intelligence chief of Saudi Arabia Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz has slammed the Palestinian leadership for criticising the decision of some Gulf states to normalise ties with Israel.

