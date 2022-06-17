Former US President Donald Trump's tried to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election defeat despite the fact that he had no authority to overturn the election verdict, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots was told on Friday. A Russian military agent seems to have been found to use a false identity for infiltrating the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), the Dutch intelligence service said.

Gregory Jacob, counsel to ex-US vice president Mike said during the hearing that,"vice president's first instinct was that there was no way that any one person, particularly the vice president could possibly have the authority to decide it by rejecting electors or to decisively alter the outcome."

An elaborate and long cover story was created by Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov for looking to enter the Netherlands for an internship at the ICC as a Brazilian national, the agency's chief told Reuters.

Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supplied aid to 800 families suffering from an "acute enteric epidemic."

