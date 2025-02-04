US President Donald Trump has paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days following talks with leaders of both countries.

'Fairness for all': Donald Trump pauses tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause his new tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Monday (Feb 3) after a talk with the heads of both countries. This is the third time in two weeks that Trump has paused his 27 per cent tariffs plan on the US's closest economic partners.

US military flight deporting migrants to India: Report

A US military aircraft deported illegal Indian migrants on Monday (Feb 3), according to a Reuters report. The migrants have departed for the country aboard C-17 aircraft and would arrive after at least 24 hours, said a senior US official.

‘We’re just getting started’: White House recaps two weeks of Trump presidency in 95 seconds

The White House released a video on Monday (Feb 3) recapping the first two weeks of Donald Trump’s second term in office. The video features press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who lists all the decisions made by the new president until now.

Manchester City spend whopping $224mn in winter transfer window despite financial charges

The winter transfer window for the 2024-25 season officially closed on Monday (Feb 3) as Premier League sides bolstered their sides ahead of a key run in the second half. While Aston Villa made smart business with the acquisition of key figures like Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, Manchester City caught the eye with a whopping $224 million spent. The splurge comes days despite Man City facing 115 charges of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) sanctions.

Watch | Bangladesh protestors demand justice for victims of 2024 unrest