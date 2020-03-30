Morning News Brief: Trump on coronavirus death toll in US, Chanel makes face masks & more

Easter should be the peak number: Trump on coronavirus death toll in US

Trump said he would be issuing government's "social distancing" guidelines until April 30 to "slow the spread" of the virus.

Coronavirus death toll crosses 33,000 worldwide, over 721,800 infected

Europe has been hit hardest due to the virus with over two-thirds of the deaths from coronavirus recorded from the continent.

Chanel turns its workshops to making face masks as coronavirus spreads

Chanel also said it would not be putting any of its 4,500 employees into temporary unemployment as it weathers the sharp downtown in economic activity

